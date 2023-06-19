MSU Trustees approve new recreational facility with the potential to revive Swim & Dive program

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved the construction of a new recreational facility as well as a multi-billion-dollar budget for the upcoming fiscal year at its meeting on Friday.

Plans for the student wellness center on campus has given some hope that the school’s swim and dive teams will be reinstated. The $200 million building will include several gyms, an indoor running track and a 50-meter recreational pool.

Board Chair Rema Vassar says the project provides an opportunity to potentially restart the school’s Swim and Dive Program. University administrators cancelled the program in 2020 citing budgetary concerns.

"A window of opportunity exists for supporters of the program who have been coming in pretty persistent to raise support to find the additional infrastructure needed for a competitive intercollegiate athletic swim and dive facility," she added.

Trustees say supporters of the Swim & Dive program would need to raise about $26 million to bring it back.

Kayla Williams, a former member of MSU’s Swim & Dive program, says it’s a little unrealistic for the university to expect them to raise that much money.

"But what this does is, it opens this up, right? This says the university is investing in facilities, hopefully this message gets out. And individuals who are interested in supporting this can come forward and help make this a reality," she added.

William says so far, they have raised $6 million.

The recreational facility is set to open in 2026 with construction starting in July of this year.

Trustees also approved a $3.3 billion spending plan for the next fiscal year the meeting. That includes a $224 million in student financial aid which will help offset tuition increases for most lower-income students.

