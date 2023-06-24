MSU hosts 'Music and the Garden' series at the W.J. Botanical Garden

Michigan State University is hosting an afternoon of music and learning on campus Sunday at the W. J. Beal Botanical Garden.

For nearly five years, the garden has been inviting the community each summer for an event series to learn about art, music and sustainability, according to Executive Director Alan Prather.

The series is called Music and the Garden.

He says the event Sunday kicks off with family-friendly interactive art and science activities followed by a concert from the Spartan Jazz Quartet.

"Despite the weather, there's just a garden full of beautiful flowers and all those flowers, of course, accompanied by educational facts, so you can come and learn about a lot of stuff while you're here, too," he added.

According to Prather, participants will have the opportunity to learn how garden staff care for the Red Cedar River.

"We're removing invasive species, planting new native ones, trying to stop erosion on our part of the riverside and trying to just highlight what we're doing there so people can get ideas about how to care for the Red Cedar. "

Art making activities will include designing a collaborative mosaic in the garden and using leaves for print making.

"You'll be able to use plant leaves and other items to make a print and have a little token of what you did in the garden," Prather said.

The event is free and begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Beal Botanical Garden. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets for seating.

