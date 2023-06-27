© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Eaton County Transportation Authority announces new transit study

WKAR Public Media | By Veronica Bolanos
Published June 27, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT
parked white van with EATRAN logo on the side
Courtesy
/
EATRAN

The Eaton County Transportation Authority (EATRAN) is conducting a transit study to better understand the needs of community members.

EATRAN provides public transportation to county residents with curb-to-curb scheduled rides, out-of-county medical trips and an express bus to downtown Lansing.

The new survey asks about EATRAN’s current services and improvements that could be made to the system.

Executive Director of EATRAN Bradley T. Funkhouser says the survey provides a direct way to hear feedback about how regional transportation options could improve.

“It is a critical piece of building a strong community, is working together across county lines, and so we have to come up with those solutions," Funkhouser said. "It’s not a one size fits all.”

Funkhouser also leads the Capital Area Transportation Authority. He wants to learn how the service can work better across neighboring communities and counties.

“My philosophy has always been, let's combine the goals of economic development and social service together and build a system that all can benefit from.”

EATRAN services currently operate on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tags
WKAR News Eaton County
Veronica Bolanos
See stories by Veronica Bolanos
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE