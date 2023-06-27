Eaton County Transportation Authority announces new transit study

The Eaton County Transportation Authority (EATRAN) is conducting a transit study to better understand the needs of community members.

EATRAN provides public transportation to county residents with curb-to-curb scheduled rides, out-of-county medical trips and an express bus to downtown Lansing.

The new survey asks about EATRAN’s current services and improvements that could be made to the system.

Executive Director of EATRAN Bradley T. Funkhouser says the survey provides a direct way to hear feedback about how regional transportation options could improve.

“It is a critical piece of building a strong community, is working together across county lines, and so we have to come up with those solutions," Funkhouser said. "It’s not a one size fits all.”

Funkhouser also leads the Capital Area Transportation Authority. He wants to learn how the service can work better across neighboring communities and counties.

“My philosophy has always been, let's combine the goals of economic development and social service together and build a system that all can benefit from.”

EATRAN services currently operate on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.