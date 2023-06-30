Lansing Fire Department warns residents to be safe with fireworks

With Fourth of July celebrations well underway, the Lansing Fire Department is sharing guidelines for residents to stay safe when lighting or watching fireworks.

Using fireworks can increase the risk of starting a fire or getting injured if they aren’t used carefully.

Lansing Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Lay said residents should make sure they follow the state’s fireworks regulations and adhere to written instructions on any products whenever they use.

“A lot of times we get caught up in wanting to make fireworks more impressive than they are, lighting off two or three at a time," Lay said. "And that's not the way that directions will flow."

Lay said people should make sure they’re in a paved area and away from grass when using fireworks. He said those observing fireworks should also exercise caution, even at large public celebrations.

“If you're going to the fireworks, we always recommend that you stay a safe distance (away) because even though they’re professionals, things do happen, and you always have to be aware of your surroundings,” Lay said.

Lay recommended having a water hose or fire extinguisher ready in case of an emergency. He added residents should avoid setting fireworks off early in the morning to avoid disturbing their neighbors.