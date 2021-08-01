-
Firefighters are cautioning you to put safety first when using fireworks in the upcoming few days. State law says amateur fireworks can only be used from…
-
Here's a list of the Independence Day firework festivities occurring this week in Mid-Michigan. For more information regarding any single event, please…
-
The National Weather Service is forecasting some chances for storms the next few days. The greatest chance of damaging wind gusts will be Tuesday night or…
-
While the Fourth of July is all about fireworks for lots of people, the loud pops and glaring explosions can be nightmarish for others, including veterans…
-
Here's a partial list of fireworks displays on Monday and Tuesday night. -Delta Township Annual Fireworks CelebrationJuly 3 at DuskWhere: Sharp Park in…
-
Tomorrow is Independence day which means a lot of barbecues and fireworks for Americans. But the outcome of the celebration can lead to some missing pets.…
-
Over the 4th of July holiday weekend, the evening sky over many parts of the U.S. will be filled with color. But who makes sure that show runs smoothly?…
-
Despite the Western Michigan Broncos pulling to within 10 points in the fourth quarter, Michigan State was able to hang on and top the Broncos, 37-24 at…
-
For some veterans, the sound of fireworks brings back disturbing memories. Now, there's an effort to subdue the noisemaking aspects of Fourth of July…
-
We’re celebrating Independence Day as a nation tomorrow, and that means fireworks. Michigan relaxed its fireworks sales law in 2012, so there are now more…