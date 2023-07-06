Jackson wants input on improving the MLK Jr. corridor

The city of Jackson is conducting a survey to help shape plans for the community’s south side.

Jackson’s Martin Luther King Jr. Corridor Improvement Authority (MLKCIA) is working to find resources to increase business ownership, fix up homes and boost recreation opportunities in the community.

According to Malik Goodwin with the MLKCIA, there are also vacant and blighted areas.

“Therein lies an opportunity for the MLKCIA to stabilize what’s working and then also help to shore up areas that could use a little help.”

Goodwin also thinks the survey could produce ideas that would make the corridor more appealing to entrepreneurs.

“There’s an opportunity for us to shape that program in a way that reflects the real needs of businesses that exist in the corridor, perhaps businesses that are interested in locating in the corridor or expanding to the corridor," he said.

Along with an online questionnaire, the authority is distributing the survey to churches and other gathering places as well as doing some door-to-door canvassing of the area.

The goal is to collect several hundred responses by the end of the month.

