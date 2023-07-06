Spartan Stadium peregrine falcon chick loses ability to fly after wing injury

A peregrine falcon chick that hatched on top of Michigan State University’s Spartan Stadium this spring will not be returning to the wild.

The MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club reports the bird named Pickles is now recovering from an accident that resulted in a wing injury.

Club President Molly Engelman says Pickles was in the early stages of moving out of the nest.

"The chicks only learn to fly a couple of weeks ago, maybe a month ago, at this point. So, this is kind of the life stage where the falcons are really vulnerable. Since they're young, they're learning to fly. They’re learning to hunt," she said.

Engelman said Pickles is under the care of Wildside Rehabilitation & Education Center in Eaton Rapids, where staff have been caring for injured wildlife for the past 28 years in mid-Michigan.

The four peregrine falcon chicks born this year are the second brood the MSU Fisheries and Wildlife club has hosted in its stadium nest box since it was installed last year.

Engelman adds this is the first time the club has received a report about what's happened to one of the chicks after they left the nest.