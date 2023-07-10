Jackson College continues repairs to performance space damaged by fire in 2021

Two years after a fire at Jackson College’s Potter Center, work to restore the performing arts facility is continuing.

The Potter Center is comprised of the Harold Sheffer Music Hall, the Ruth Day Theatre and the Michael Bauman Theatre. A fire in 2021 caused a lot of damage. The still-shuttered Bauman has been used in the past by the Michigan Shakespeare Festival and the community theatre group Center Stage Jackson.

Jackson College Chief Operating Officer Cindy Allen says supply chain issues have caused repair delays. She hopes to get the Bauman up and running again this fall.

“You would want to take the time to make sure that you get it back up but also get it set up, so that it’s good for the next 20 or 30 years as well, too," she said.

“We have some great things that we have planned, and we would really like to get the doors open ASAP, but (we need to) make sure everything is ready and all the gremlins are worked out.”

The music hall has started hosting shows again. Its upcoming series of performances which begins in late September includes acts like Clint Black and Blood Sweat and Tears.