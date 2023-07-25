© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan Supreme Court allows custody fight between unmarried same-sex exes

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published July 25, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT
Michigan Supreme Court building
Rick Pluta
/
MPRN

The Michigan Supreme Court expanded access to child-custody proceedings Monday, ruling that a gay woman can seek shared custody of her former partner's biological child who was conceived in vitro while the two were together.

The case Pueblo v. Haas deals with a relationship, conception and birth that all took place before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriage in the 2015 Obergefell decision.

The ex without a biological connection, Carrie Pueblo, wants shared parenting time, but lower courts ruled she lacks legal standing.

In a 5-2 decision, the state Supreme Court said the case can go forward. But to win, the court majority says Haas has to show the couple would have gotten married before the child was born but for the fact that same-sex marriage was illegal at the time.

The majority opinion, written by Justice Megan Cavanagh, said denying the possibility of shared parenting time would “perpetuate harms” that were supposed to be addressed by the Obergefell decision “that denying same-sex couples the same legal treatment in marriage and all the benefits afforded to opposite-sex couples demeans them, stigmatizes their children and families, and teaches society that they are inferior.”

The opinion suggested a commitment ceremony could serve as proof that a couple would have gotten married pre-Obergefell. A history of the case outlined in earlier court decisions show the couple did hold a commitment ceremony.

The majority was made up of the court’s Democratic Party-nominated justices. Justice Kyra Harris Bolden also wrote a concurrence asking the Legislature to enact a law that clears up any ambiguities.

Republican-nominated Justice Brian Zahra wrote a dissenting opinion, arguing that the decision will sow confusion.

“The test requires courts to speculate as to whether a same-sex couple would have chosen to get married had they possessed the opportunity to do so. Courts will be required to dive into all public and private aspects of a now-defunct relationship to hypothesize whether the couple would have chosen to marry,” he wrote.

But it will soon become more than speculation since the Supreme Court decision returns the case to the Kalamazoo County Circuit Court to apply the ruling.

Tags
WKAR News Michigan Supreme CourtLGBTQ rights
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE