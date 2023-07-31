Michigan State Capitol Commission to discuss changes to security policy

The group that oversees Michigan’s state Capitol building is scheduled to unveil details about its new security procedure Monday morning.

The group has spent recent months working on putting new measures in place. That includes the upcoming installation of new weapons detectors.

Commission executive director Rob Blackshaw said he’ll have an update on that progress for the meeting.

“We’ll talk about this August when we install it, gives us a few weeks to really work through the kinks and then hopefully after Labor Day everything will be online so when the legislators and students return, we go live per say,” Blackshaw said.

The commission has already implemented some security measures, including after-hours access to the building.

Blackshaw said he hopes people get used to the weapons detectors like they have with the other changes.

“Initially people were a little upset about it because it changed the routine," he said. "Even since then, now, it’s really a non-issue. Everyone understands the policy and just follows it.”

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m.