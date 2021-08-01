-
Democratic state lawmakers called again Tuesday for a bipartisan commission to examine the involvement of Michiganders in the January 6th attack on the US…
Democrats in the Michigan House of Representatives are introducing legislation to ban guns in and around the state Capitol.House Bill 4023 would add the…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s newest budget request includes $5 million dollars to pay for enforcing a gun ban at the state Capitol. That’s after the…
Plans for a mass demonstration today at the state Capitol drew a large law enforcement presence, but only a small crowd of protesters.A small group of…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated Michigan National Guard units ahead of protests expected Sunday at the state Capitol. The coordinated law…
Lansing’s mayor is praising preparations for the possibility of armed protests at the state Capitol on Sunday and over the next week. Mayor Andy Schor…
The commission that manages the common areas of the Michigan Capitol adopted a policy Monday that bans openly carrying guns throughout much of the…
A state panel on Monday banned the open carry of guns in Michigan’s Capitol, a week after an armed mob rioted in the U.S. Capitol and following a plot…
The state Capitol in Lansing is reopened to legislators and staffers following a security sweep Thursday morning. That’s after the building was closed due…
Nearly two hundred people carrying signs in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden rallied at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing Wednesday…