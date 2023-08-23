Mid-Michigan set to face unsafe heat and humidity this week

Mid-Michigan is expected to see high temperatures this week that could be unsafe for people outside.

Forecasts predict peak temperatures will exceed 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

But National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Thomas said humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees outside.

"That’s when we start getting concerned for people to develop heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion, if they’re doing strenuous activity outside, especially for significant periods of time," Thomas said.

Thomas recommends staying in an air-conditioned building whenever possible. He encouraged those who can’t remain inside to stay hydrated.

"That’s an important part of helping keep your body cool, as well as taking breaks in the shade,” he said.

He also encouraged drivers to consciously check the backseat of their cars when getting out to make sure no pets or children are left inside.

"It definitely will feel a bit muggy and uncomfortable out there," Thomas said. "But as long as you are making sure to take care of yourself and making sure you're not straining yourself too much outdoors in the heat...it's not exactly uncommon to get this in mid-Michigan."

The Ingham County Health Department has a list of emergency cooling centers available on its website.