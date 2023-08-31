© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

DeWitt officials terminate clerk-treasurer following ‘irregularities’ with finances

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published August 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT
An image of a gazebo with flowers in DeWitt.
Courtesy
/
City of DeWitt
DeWitt’s mayor dismissed City Clerk-Treasurer Lisa Grysen in mid-August, and the city council confirmed her termination at a meeting this week.

Leaders in DeWitt are firing a senior administrator following concerns over issues relating to city finances.

Lisa Grysen previously served as DeWitt’s city clerk-treasurer. It’s a position responsible for both municipal elections and finances. Her LinkedIn profile, which is no longer available, listed her as being with the city for more than two decades.

DeWitt Mayor Sue Leeming dismissed Grysen in mid-August, and the city council confirmed her termination at a meeting this week.

In a press release, Leeming said the former clerk-treasurer was dismissed because of “irregularities identified in connection with city funds.” She said the city is "acting with discretion" because the issue is a personnel matter.

"Our system of checks and balances did work, not as quickly as anyone would have wanted," Leeming said in the release. "However, our internal controls were effective and we discovered the irregularities."

"Most importantly, the city continues to conduct all services for our residents and all payments made to the city are accounted for and safe."

Officials are collaborating with a Michigan State Police investigation into Grysen’s actions. The council has appointed Sarah Stoltzfus as DeWitt's Interim City Clerk-Treasurer to hold the position until it can find a permanent replacement.

