-
Roxy Francisco, also known as “Roxy Thunder” in the fitness world, changed her life through exercise and improved nutrition. Now she is doing the same for…
-
Despite the challenges of training and competing during a pandemic, DeWitt put together an 11-0 season and a strong showing at states.Senior divers Elise…
-
The team, a blend of players from DeWitt, St. John’s, Lansing Catholic, Ionia and Mason, meshed well and earns Top 25 ranking. EAST LANSING, Mich. – The…
-
Mid-Michigan high schools, like many others in the state, are struggling to keep gymnastics programs going in the face of dominant club programs.HOLT,…
-
On the August 21 "Monday Morning with the Mayor" segment, Morning Edition host Brooke Allen talked with DeWitt mayor Sue Leeming about what makes her…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; Michigan Men's Basketball; Scott Pohl; eGames; East Lansing Girl's Basketball; Rob Smith On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
The No. 4-ranked DeWitt girls basketball team fell to No. 1-ranked Bloomfield Hills Marian in the Class A state championship game, 51-37, on Saturday…
-
DeWitt senior guard, and Princeton commit, Claudia Reid, along with Panthers coach Bill McCullen, talk to WKAR's Al Martin after the loss in the Class A…
-
Seven area schools were ranked in the Michigan AP Poll for Sept. 16. Tomorrow’s AP rankings should see some shuffling; not every ranked team won their…