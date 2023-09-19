© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ingham county faces $5 million price tag for storm and tornado recovery efforts

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
The photo shows a red barn that has been destroyed by a tornado. The roof of the barn is gone, and the walls are partially collapsed. There is debris scattered all around, including pieces of wood and metal. The ground is also covered in mud and debris.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
A red barn located in Webberville was nearly destroyed after a tornado passed through the area Thursday night.

Ingham County has spent nearly $5 million dollars in recovery efforts tied to last month’s storms and tornadoes.

Downed trees, broken power lines and destroyed county infrastructure are among the damage included in the expense report. The report was compiled by Ingham County Emergency Management and is being sent to the state.

Rob Dale heads that department. He says the severe storms caused widespread damage leaving thousands without power and multiple roads shut down.

“The biggest problem really were the trees that are in the drains in the Williamson, Webberville area, there are just hundreds of trees that are plugging up the creeks there,” he said. “And we need to get those out of there because it could cause some significant flooding.”

The tornado was classified as an EF-2 with wind speeds reaching up to 125 miles per hour. It touched down near Williamston in Ingham County on August 24th. The county declared a state of emergency a few days after the storm.

Dale says he’s hoping some of the expenses will be covered by the state of Michigan. If its not he says the various communities will have to resort to funding reserves.

“Some may even have to cut spending in other areas,” he said. “So it's really dependent on whether the community had that money available to already that that can be incorporated, or if they would have to make some cuts elsewhere.”

Tags
WKAR News tornadotornadoesIngham County Emergency Management
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE