Lansing UAW members optimistic about strike amid update

Union workers in Lansing reacted Friday to an announcement from UAW president Shawn Fain that the union would not be expanding strikes this week.

The livestreamed announcement came after GM allowed workers at battery plants to be covered by a labor agreement.

The GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant is home to UAW Local 602 and 652. Many of the 2,847 employees who work at the Delta plant are union members who manufacture the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave among other vehicles. GM had previously proposed assembling the GMC Acadia at the plant, creating a third shift of work at the facility.

Outside a restaurant near the plant, where workers’ cars are allowed to park, union members waited for Fain’s update.

Placing his ear near the phone, local 602 member Cody Zaremba said he “didn’t know” what to expect. Zaremba has worked for GM for 21 years and has only seen a small increase in salary.

When Fain announced no additional strikes were to be implemented, Zaremba let out a sigh of relief.

“I think that's a sign that we're improving. It sounds like they're making some progress. The progress looks good at this moment,” Zaremba said, “I think as we move forward, we're gonna get what we're asking for. Record contracts.”

Wali Khan / WKAR Lansing UAW Local 602 worker Cody Zaremba listens for Shawn Fain strike update

Near the refreshment tent, Local 602 member Bobby Cotter, a forklift driver who has worked for GM for 41 years says, he is optimistic about the working class being heard.

“[No additional strikes] Means that somebody's listening. They're listening to what we're standing for and what we should be able to do. And when we've got more people, more power, so I think it's doing really good,” he said.

Wali Khan / WKAR UAW Local 602 worker Bobby Cotter in Lansing

Cotter also credited Fain’s commitment to transparency during the negotiation process as a reason the strike was going well.

“Our president is bringing us up to speed on everything. We know everything before it's even printed on a paper saying this is what you got to vote for,” he explained.

UAW members have been working without contracts since September 15.