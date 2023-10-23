Learn where you can vote early in mid-Michigan

Voters registered in some mid-Michigan cities will have a chance to cast their ballots in-person before the upcoming Nov. 7 general election.

A ballot proposal approved by voters last year is allowing polls in Lansing, East Lansing, Delta Township and Windsor Township to open several days before Election Day.

The constitutional amendment requires voting centers to open at least nine days before every state and federal elections. Locations can allow in-person voting for up to 29 days early. Jurisdictions are not required but are allowed to open precincts early for county and local races.

Michigan's early voting change will not go into full effect until the 2024 presidential primary. But some areas are piloting the process before it goes statewide.

“There is an opportunity for a voter to walk into their election center, or their polling location as deemed by the local clerk and exercise their right to vote just like they would on Election Day, except it's a few days earlier,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

Locations in Genesee, Kent, Marquette, Mason, Oakland and Wayne Counties are also participating in early voting this year.

“People don't have to wait in line on Election Day,” said East Lansing’s interim City Clerk Marie Wicks. “Maybe they don’t have the day off."

Wicks said East Lansing will make the city's public library available for registered voters to come and cast their ballot early.

To participate in early in-person voting, voters must be registered with the state, which they can do at their respective clerk's office, by mail or online.

More information about Michigan's voting process is available here.

Early Voting for mid-Michigan Jurisdictions

Voting times vary day-to-day. Check the links below for more information.

