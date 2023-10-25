Report: MSU finds Mel Tucker sexually harassed Brenda Tracy

Ten months after a Title IX complaint was filed against him for sexual harassment, former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker has been found responsible for violating the school's sexual harassment policy.

According to USA Today, a university hearing officer issued a report Wednesday that Tucker sexually harassed Brenda Tracy when he masturbated during a phone call in April 2022.

Tracy is a rape survivor and prominent sexual abuse prevention activist. Before he was fired by MSU, Tucker was one of the highest paid college coaches in the country.

According to the USA Today report, Tucker’s claim that he and Tracy had a consensual romantic relationship was found to be less plausible and less supported by the evidence than Tracy’s claim that Tucker made sexual advances against her will.

Tucker has 10 days to file an appeal.

This is a developing story. WKAR will give updates on the situation as we learn more.