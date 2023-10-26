Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote Michigan mobilizes ahead of November election

In the past decade, the number of eligible Asian American Pacific Islander voters in Michigan grew by 59%.

The largest Asian American ethnic groups in the state are Asian Indian, Chinese, Filipino, Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese.

Rebeka Islam is the executive director for Asian and Pacific Islander American (APIA) Vote Michigan, a nonprofit dedicated to engaging, educating, and empowering these communities.

WKAR's Megan Schellong speaks to Islam to discuss some of the concerns for this group ahead of the November municipal elections.

Some of the issues include access to state departmental and agency services for individuals with limited English proficiency and drivers' license and state identification cards for people who do not have proof of U.S. citizenship or immigration status.

Interview Transcript

Megan Schellong:

In the past decade, the number of eligible Asian American Pacific Islander Voters in Michigan grew by 59%.

The largest Asian American ethnic groups in the state are Asian Indian, Chinese, Filipino, Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese.

Rebeka Islam is the executive director for Asian and Pacific Islander Vote Michigan, a nonprofit dedicated to engaging, educating, and empowering this community.

She joins us now to discuss the top concerns for this group ahead of the election.

Rebeka, thanks for joining us.

Rebeka Islam: Thank you Megan. Thank you so much for having me.

Schellong: Of course. It's great to have you. So what are you hearing from APIA voters on the issues important to them?

Islam: Yes, thank you. So, as we see the November municipal elections approaching, we aim to support the AAPI community and learning about and making informed decisions regarding the issues that our communities expressed, that they’re most concerned with. And we are following and tracking several millage proposals in Oakland County, Wayne County and Macomb Counties pertaining to our schools, public libraries, parks and recreation community, senior centers, and city operations and management.

Schellong: So you mentioned that your organization APIAVote is mainly focused on mobilizing voters around several villages in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties. Can you tell us a little bit about why the organization is choosing to focus their efforts on these three counties as opposed to let's say, counties on the west side of the state like Kent or you know, in the middle of the state like Ingham?

Islam: Sure. As a grassroots organization, we currently concentrate our services in the already geographically vast areas of Oakland, Wayne, and Macomb Counties, like you mentioned, where over half of the state Asian American and Pacific Islander communities live.

And in this regard, we are able to support with establishing equitable access to voter engagement services on a direct and local level to the AAPI community. An at this time, we are really, just given the circumstance, bound to prioritize our community efforts in the areas where there is a higher and denser AAPI population.

And we're always ready and willing to work with any community members who express immediate need for our support. But I will note that just because of our capacity, we're not able to physically take part in efforts there, as a grassroot organization.

But I also want to note that even though we're not physically there, we have done, and we continue to do voter mobilization through phone banking, text banking, on the west side of state and throughout the state of Michigan for AAPI community members.

Schellong: What are some of the challenges APIAVote as an organization has faced in the past when it comes to getting folks out to the polls?

Islam: Yeah, for sure. I think one of the concerns as it relates to language access, that has been a ongoing struggle and a barrier for our community members not having enough informatio. And then when they do have the information, it's not in the language that they're comfortable, or that they understand to be able to submit a vote or make a decision. I think that has been one of the issues. And also, I think, not enough information on why their vote matters and changes that their votes bring has been one of the barriers as why our community members haven't been getting to the polls.

Schellong: And what would you consider, let's say, looking at the state of Michigan, what movement would you like to see on current legislation in the state House or Senate?

Islam: Yeah, so I would say, as we're gradually approaching the primary elections of 2024, APIAVote Michigan continues to support our AAPI committee of Michigan and understanding and civically acting upon on the issues that matter to them the most concerns related to language access, immigration, citizenship, health care, you name it. And how it's really important to remember that the AAPI community is not just one ethnic group. It's comprised of a great diaspora of cultures and locals with various issues taking priority depending on different factors. And in this regard, we support our community where possible and where we're needed, especially when it comes to legislation that are important to them.

So right now, we are tracking the Drive Safe Act, which really would allow for many of our community members, immigrant community members to be able to have a driver's license. So that's the legislation that we are hoping and really working on behind the scenes to make sure that that gets passed as well as a language policy that's in the works as well.

Schellong: Great, well thank you so much. Rebeka Islam is the Executive Director for APIA ote Michigan. Thanks Rebeka.

Islam: Thank you so much.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness

