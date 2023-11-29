Remembering 'El Chayo,' mid-Michigan's voice for Tejano music

Lansing is saying goodbye to renowned DJ and former WKAR radio host Tony "El Chayo" Cervantes.

For over 40 years, El Chayo graced the WKAR radio airwaves almost every weekend, sharing his presence and music with listeners.

El Chayo hosted WKAR’s first Spanish language programs beginning in 1968. First debuting on the public radio station as Variedades en Español (Varieties in Spanish), the program's name was changed six years later to Ondas En Español (Airwaves in Spanish) where it remained a weekend fixture, airing both Saturdays and Sundays as a dedicated two-hour block for Tejano music and artists.

Courtesy / Lisa Cervantes "El Chayo" during his weekend show on WKAR

Tejano music takes its roots in southern Texas and northern Mexico. With a strong accordion influence from Czech, Polish and German immigrants, the Tejano genre is a danceable fusion of Mexican, European and American song styles.

Diana Rivera volunteered at WKAR working alongside Chayo for many years and called herself his "sidekick." She says Chayo was key in keeping Tejano music alive for mid-Michigan transplants like her parents who yearned to bring the sounds of home to their children.

“I don't think Chayo would ever consider himself as part of a cultural scene but that's truly what he was," Rivera said. "He truly was the keeper of the Tejano sound in Michigan."

Chayo was born and raised near the southern border in Rio Grande City, Texas. But when he was just 16-years-old, he moved to mid-Michigan to live with his brother.

"That was because he was getting into so much trouble in Texas at school that his mother was thinking of sending him to like a military school there and one of his older brothers lives here in Bath and he went to get him," said Chayo's wife, Lisa Cervantes.

Courtesy / Lisa Cervantes Lisa Cervantes and El Chayo were married in Lansing on June 12, 1971.

After his brother came to pick him up, Chayo never left the state after that.

“He'd never seen snow or changing of the colors of the leaves and everything and he really thought that was different than living in Texas where everything was either all green or all dry,” Cervantes said.

Courtesy / Lisa Cervantes El Chayo and his wife Lisa Cervantes raised five children together: Tony Cervantes Jr., Ruveen Roger, Javier Jose Cervantes, Roberto Cervantes Sr., and Flower Ruiz. (Not pictured: Flower Ruiz)

It was nearly a decade after Chayo's first winter in Michigan that the couple first crossed paths at a local dance hall. Cervantes remembers thinking that Chayo wasn’t interested in her because he kept talking to her friends.

“Later on I found out that he was asking them questions about me, to find out more about me,” Cervantes said.

Despite the initial misunderstanding, Chayo persisted and the pair tied the knot. In June 2023, they celebrated 52 years of marriage. They raised five children together.

Named after his dad, Tony Cervantes Jr. remembers his father for his strong work ethic and his deep love for community.

“He was very passionate about everything that he did not only in the radio, but he noticed in the community as well. He was always, always trying to help somebody,” Cervantes Jr. said.

Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU Left to right: WKAR Radio Station Manager Peter Whorf, WKAR's Karel Vega, El Chayo Cervantes, and former Lansing mayor Tony Benavides; following the proclamation of "Dia de Ondas en Español in Lansing" during the 2018 Cristo Rey Fiesta.

Beyond Tejano music, Ondas En Español also hosted guests who provided relevant news and information for mid-Michigan’s Latinx community.

In honor of the program, the city of Lansing declared May 28, 2018 as “Dia de Ondas En Español” (Day of Ondas En Español.)

At the time, former WKAR station manager Peter Whorf praised Chayo’s work as a true example of community service.

“Chayo has been doing this at the highest level for 30 years. Providing music, culture and news to the Spanish language speaking community. To me he stands out as a true public servant,” Whorf said.

Despite experiencing significant health challenges, Chayo continued to host Ondas En Español until 2020, after which WKAR replaced his show with other programming. That didn’t stop him from continuing to share his love for music with the community.

Karel Vega / WKAR-MSU

“It was in his blood by that point," Rivera said. "40 years of doing that type of work, that's why he just went on Facebook and did his radio show."

Until nearly the very end, Chayo remained behind the microphone just like he always said he would. Before heading to the hospital in September he hosted went live for the very last time on Facebook.

Tony “El Chayo” Cervantes died on November 21, 2023. He was 77. Chayo’s family will be honoring his life at Cristo Rey Catholic Church Thursday with a visitation at 9:30am and a funeral mass following immediately after.