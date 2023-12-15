Remembering Kathy Wilbur, a Michigan 'role model'

The Michigan State University community is mourning the loss of one of its leaders, Kathleen Wilbur.

Katie John and Kathy Wilbur

At MSU, one of the women she worked alongside is Katie John, associate vice president for state relations.

WKAR's Megan Schellong spoke to Katie John to discuss the legacy Wilbur leaves behind.



Interview Transcript

Jeremy Reuter Katie John, Kathy Wilbur, Russ White in the MSU Audio Studios

At MSU, one of the women she worked alongside is Katie John.

Katie joins us now to discuss the legacy Kathy leaves behind.

Thanks for being here.

Katie John: Thank you so much. It's an honor to be here and talk about Kathy.

Schellong: Of course, so first off, how are you feeling I can imagine you're especially feeling Kathy's absence at work.

John: Indeed, I've found myself over the last couple of weeks. I'm going to ask Kathy a question, which was just so common in our relationship, but I will say I've been so heartened to read and to hear all the warming stories about Kathy, the impact she had on people. The legacies she, you know, she leaves behind. So I think that that's been the bright spot about this whole situation.

Schellong: Speaking of those warm memories, do you have a favorite moment with her in your time working with her? Maybe it was at MSU? Maybe it was outside?

John: Well, Kathy had an amazing sense of humor. I think that's a thread that runs through a lot of the commentary. And while I can't necessarily pinpoint a specific situation where she was silly or funny, I think it was just her wit and her quick charm that she infused into almost every conversation and interaction she had. And so I certainly remember her for that. And she did have a 100-watt smile. So when you saw that kind of sly smile and a witty comment, I think that was true Kathy Wilbur.

Kathy Wilbur

Schellong: Her energy was infectious.

John: Indeed.

Schellong: Yes, and Kathy wore many different hats from leader in higher education at both CMU and MSU, to the chief of staff to State Senator William Sederburg and many more governmental titles. What kind of legacy does she leave behind?

John: She was a true trailblazer. Sometimes we use that word, but Kathy was the embodiment of that. And at a time where I believe it wasn't always as easy for women to have those leadership roles. And we may take for granted today the balance of work and family and overall health. And Kathy was just a natural at it, I think. She was able to balance all those things in a time where society didn't necessarily recognize or promote women in those leadership roles. So a great role model for so many of us.

Schellong: And is there anything else you'd like to share with us about Kathy that people may not have known or that you want to make sure that she gets remembered in this way?

John: Well, Kathy will always I think, be remembered. She's such a legacy. She touched and impacts so many people, specifically downtown and through state government, the capital community. She mentored so many people. And she just had a knack for relationships. And she was genuine and it really came across that she cared and she was interested in people. And so I think that that will long be remembered. Her impact lives on through all the people that she's touched.

Schellong: Absolutely, and even here at WKAR, she served as one of our Radio Reading Service volunteers and we miss her for that and all of her contributions. So thank you so much, Katie, for joining me today.

John: Thank you so much. I appreciate it.

Schellong: Katie John worked closely with Kathy and is MSU Associate Vice President for state relations. A memorial service for Kathy will be held tomorrow (Saturday, Dec. 16) at the People's Church in East Lansing at 10 a.m.