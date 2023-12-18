Wearable tech devices transforms how athletes train

Technology impacts every aspect of life, and the health and fitness arena has vastly improved from it. Everything, from tracking food, to determining body composition to talking to people on the other side of a monitor on a piece of workout equipment relies on tech.

The Whoop watch, which helps athletes track fitness metrics, is becoming popular college athletes. The Whoop 4.0 device allows athletes to track crucial personalized fitness metrics and guide them on how to train their body. It calculates recovery during sleep, HRV, resting heart rate, respiratory rate, skin temperature, body response to stress, and much more.

Alexis Alston



This is just one example of a piece of technology that is being induced into the world of fitness. Fitbits, Apple watches, and Garmins are other watches commonly seen on people as they work out.

Sydnee Sinn, a freshman from Haviland, Ohio, is one of the many who never leaves her house without her watch. She uses the Garmin Forerunner to train and prepare for high level competitions. Sinn is a two-time state champion and now runs cross country at Michigan State.

“I need my watch in order to track how far I run on a daily basis, it's also important that I check my heart rate while i'm running so I don't exert myself,” said Sinn, “the only time I don't have my watch on is during competition. The watch helps me train my body but when it comes time for competition it's just me against my own mindset and I don't want to worry about what the watch says.”

For Sinn, the use of the watch is to improve throughout the week and give her body what it needs to put herself in a good position to compete. During the competition her focus is not on the pace, it’s on her feeling, her opponents, and the course.

“I think technology can be as distracting as it is helpful at times, especially during competition. You have to be able to figure out what works for you and find a balance,” said Sinn.

Watches are only one small way that technology has altered the advancements in health and fitness. Technology has impacted the dietary world, whether it’s to bulk or to slim down, without technology society wouldn’t have any of the medical advancements we have for diet enhancements.

Artificial intelligence is the latest trend footprinting in the fitness industry. It allows those working out to link a piece of workout equipment to anyplace in the world. The monitor will link with a workout companion to help motivate and guide during wellness endeavors; because everyone who has ever worked out knows there is greater success when held accountable for actions.

Alexis Alston



There are classes that can link virtually to any remote workout available. This allows the user to work out in an immersive environment within their own home, without having to go around other people, utilize community equipment, and the like. A personal trainer can lead an aerobic workout, box without actually being punched, or race in a lake on a virtual rowing machine. The possibilities are endless.

Alesha Wiles-Austin, a former high school football athlete and current MSU student, was unsure if she would continue keeping up with her fitness beyond high school.

“Staying active has always been important to me, I played on the football team with all the guys so I had to constantly keep up with them from a fitness standpoint. Once I graduated high school I took time off from working out,” said Wiles-Austin “When I got back to it I leaned into technology because I didn't have the comfort of a staff keeping track of everything. Technology has helped me stay on a workout routine that is both personalized and effective.”

Technology has made it possible for people to create personalized workout plans in order to fit their lifestyle and requirements. Technology can be used at home or brought to the gym making the task of staying fit much easier and convenient.

“I definitely look forward to seeing what other innovations come out to improve the fitness world,” said Wiles-Austin.