Historical Society of Greater Lansing seeks entries for immigration exhibit

The Historical Society of Greater Lansing is seeking submissions from local poets and artists for a new showcase.

The exhibit set to launch April 1 at the Library of Michigan is called “Origin Stories: How You Got Here."

It will feature 50 oral stories and artifacts depicting how residents made their way to Lansing. The oral stories will later be compiled into a single digital file that people can access in-person at the exhibit and online.

Bill Castanier, the historical society's president, said the society chose origin stories as its theme because it represents Michigan's past and present.

"We chose this theme because we felt it was first contemporaneous. We are continuing to receive tens of thousands of immigrants into Michigan each year, many of them choose to come to Lansing area, " Castanier said.

"They come because of war, hunger. For a better life. And that has been the tradition since Michigan was founded in the early 1800s."

One grand prize winner will be chosen for poetry and another for art. Winners will receive $500.

Castanier said entries for the contest can vary.

"I think generally speaking, we're going to look for something that's simple, clear, and just a beautiful message about who we are as a people," he said.

In the event the organization receives an overwhelming amount of powerful stories, Castanier said the back-up plan is create a small chap book for distribution, which is a small booklet of prose.

The exhibit is made possible by a $25,000 grant from the Michigan Humanities Council, which has funded five projects statewide in honor of the organization's 50th anniversary in 2024.

The grant will be matched by the Greater Lansing Historical Society in-kind. Castanier said the historical society will also spend some of its own money for the work on this project.

The deadline to submit poetry and art on the preservation group’s website is Jan. 6. Winners are expected to be notified later that month.

