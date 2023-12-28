Eaton County working with residents on long-term solutions to opioid epidemic

The Eaton County Board of Commissioners and Barry-Eaton District Health Department are collaborating with residents to address substance abuse.

The county is set to receive an average of $400,000 annually through 2041 as part of its share of Michigan’s opioid settlement payout.

Officials are asking for the community’s input on how to distribute those funds.

The first stage of the process started in December with a public meeting, allowing county residents to weigh in on solutions.

Jim Mott is the chair of the Eaton County Board of Commissioners. He said community input from those directly impacted by opioid use is important to the process.

"Because a lot of us on board, probably most of us don't have a good enough understanding of what's going on out there completely with this opioid," Mott said.

Mott said the goal is to address existing gaps in the current way substance abuse is addressed in the county.

Amy Dolinky is helping Eaton County craft its opioid settlement spending on behalf of the Michigan Association of Counties. She said county officials are looking at a variety of solutions.

"Primary prevention, especially with youth, looking at harm reduction activities, things like distribution of naloxone, or syringe service program," Dolinky said.

Officials are expected to re-convene in January with monthly stakeholder meetings scheduled to wrap up at the beginning of summer.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department is expected to compile feedback afterwards, while the Board of Commissioners decides where to spend the money.

Officials say their goal is to publish a three-year strategic plan by the end of summer.