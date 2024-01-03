Michigan police continue to educate drivers on distracted driving law

Michigan State Police are continuing to educate drivers on the hands-free driving law that took effect in 2023.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmersigned a law in June that prohibits drivers from using mobile devices. Holding or even touching a mobile device while on the road is a violation of the law.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said troopers have discretion in deciding whether they want to issue a ticket or give drivers a warning.

"A lot of times when motorists are being stopped for having their phone in their hand, they state that they didn't know that it was a law," Gonzalez said. "So we're not sure who's telling the truth and who isn't, so a lot of what the troopers are doing is they're educating people."

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers issued 600 distracted driving tickets since the law was enacted through the beginning of November. Gonzalez thinks the number of violations is relatively small, as many troopers are likely giving motorists warnings instead.

Violators of Michigan’s hands-free driving law face a $100 fine for the first offense, a $250 fine for the second offense and a $250 dollar fine for the third offense with the possibility of being forced to take a road safety course.

The law does include exceptions when a motorist is using their vehicle’s Bluetooth function or if they need to dial 9-1-1.

Gonzalez said it’s too soon to tell whether the law has curbed distracted driving in the state. But he adds following the rule protects motorists.

“Avoid distractions when you're behind the wheel. It makes you a safe driver, and it keeps everybody else safe," he said. "All we're asking is to put that phone down and concentrate on driving.”