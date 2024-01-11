© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan State men's basketball looks to bounce back against Illinois

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published January 11, 2024 at 4:53 PM EST
MSU Athletics
MSU men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo

The Spartans hit the road to play the Fighting Illini Thursday, 9 p.m.

Coming off a loss against Northwestern, Michigan State men’s basketball is looking to rebound Thursday night, as the team hits the road to play Illinois. The Spartans are seeking their second conference win.

MSU saw its five-game win streak come to an end last weekend against Northwestern. The loss moved the Spartans to 1-3 in Big Ten play.

Under head coach Tom Izzo, MSU has never lost four of its first five games to start conference play, something the program will try to avoid tonight as it travels to Illinois.

Izzo says this isn’t a time to hit the panic button.

“They’re fine," Izzo told reporters at the Breslin Center on Tuesday. "We were rolling. We were playing good. But we got a good team. We are not a great team yet."

Illinois has won four of its last five games and is ranked as the number 10 team in the nation. MSU is unranked.

"We’ve had to overcome some things. We can just as well go on another run," Izzo said.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. Thursday on Fox Sports 1.
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk.
