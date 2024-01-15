Lansing Charter Revision Commission attracts a dozen candidates, more expected

Lansing residents have less than two weeks to declare their intent to run for a board tasked with amending the city’s governing document.

Lansing is holding elections for a City Charter Revision Commission after voters approved the measure in November. The commission has nine seats to fill before the group can propose changes to the city’s governing guidelines.

As of Sunday night, 12 candidates have filed to run for the commission. Election officials expect more residents will file before the candidate deadline on Jan. 23 at 4 p.m.

"Most people tend to file closer to the filing deadline. I would not be surprised to see 30 candidates or so," said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

Swope says those interested in running for the charter commission must be residents who have lived in Lansing for at least three years. Candidates are barred from holding other public office and they cannot be employed by the city while running for the board.

"I think this is just kind of a once in a generation thing," Swope said. "I think there are some people that that have a strong interest in it."

The November vote to revise the charter marked the first time in more than 40 years that residents opted for a potential rewrite. The last time the charter was revised was in 1978. That version included a reoccurring ballot question to ask voters every 12 years if the document should receive an update.

After commissioners are elected, Swope said the group will set their own schedule and

will have about two-and-a-half years to consider any changes they want to make to the charter. Changes could range from correcting spelling errors to completely revamping Lansing's form of government.

“Those will get submitted to the governor for her approval," Swope said. "If approved then, they would be put for the voters of Lansing for an up or down vote.”

The Lansing City Charter Commission will occur during a May 7 special election this year.