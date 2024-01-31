Lansing Community College selects Noel Garcia Jr. and Terry Frazier to fill vacancies on board

Lansing Community College has selected two new members to fill seats on its board of trustees. The college has had two vacancies since the beginning of the year following the resignation of trustees Andrew Abood and Ryan Buck, both citing a need for a better work-life balance.

At a special meeting Monday, the board selected Noel Garcia Jr. and Terry Frazier to the open seats.

Garcia is a past East Lansing City Councilmember and is a former student at LCC.

“I started attending LCC right upon graduating high school and I loved the smaller class sizes and the attention I was getting there helped me feel like I belonged,” he said.

When Garcia was attending LCC he was also working to be able to pay for his tuition and living expenses. He says he’s looking forward to helping make education more affordable for future LCC students.

“I'm intrigued in the concept of free college for our high school students that can't afford college,” he said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed expanding a state program that fills funding gaps for college students over 21 years of age not covered by scholarships or financial aid.

Long time business owner Frazier says he’s also interested in looking into making LCC more accessible for non-traditional students.

“That we create a campus without borders, that everyone feels welcome,” he added.

Frazier says he's excited for the opportunity to make LCC an environment that promotes strong academic rigor.

“One that also promotes the economic development of our community,” he said.

Frazier and Garcia's terms run through the end of the year.