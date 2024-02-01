© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan Attorney General asks court to toss reproductive rights amendment challenge

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:16 PM EST
In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel attends an event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in Clawson, Mich.
Paul Sancya
/
AP
FILE--In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel attends an event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in Clawson, Mich. A major faith-based foster care and adoption contractor for the state of Michigan is reversing its policy and will place children with same-sex couples to comply with a legal settlement. Nessel, a Democrat, announced the settlement last month with same-sex couples who had sued. It prevents faith-based agencies from refusing to put children in LGBT households for religious reasons if it has accepted them for referral from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has asked a federal court to dismiss a legal challenge against the voter-approved amendment to the state constitution that guarantees reproductive rights.

The plaintiffs in the case include Republican legislators and organizations opposed to abortion rights. Their challenge alleges an expansive variety of harms, including to women, health care providers and unborn children.

Nessel, the state’s Democratic attorney general, said Wednesday the examples in the lawsuit are speculative. She also said the lawsuit fails to meet the requirement that plaintiffs show a real-life harm or injury that deserves redress.

“A lawsuit can’t be based on a hypothetical situation which may or may never occur,” Nessel said. “Really, the plaintiffs are unable to use real world examples to point to. They have a parade of horribles that is not dissimilar to the scare tactics they used during the anti-Prop 3 campaign.”

Proposal 3 – the Michigan Right to Reproductive Freedom amendment – was adopted by Michigan voters 56.7% to 43.3% on the November 2022 ballot. But Nessel said she does not take the legal challenge lightly.

The plaintiffs include Right to Life of Michigan, Rep. Gina Johnsen (R-Lake Odessa), Rep. Luke Meerman (R-Coopersville), Sen. Joseph Bellino (R-Monroe), Christian Medical and Dental Associations, and “Jane Roe, a fictitious name on behalf of preborn babies.”
William Wagner is one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys. He said that a judge should at least hear the arguments.

“There’s freedom of speech, there’s free exercise of religious conscience of OBGYN physicians that are raised in this lawsuit that I think are legitimate issues for a court to hear,” he said.
The case was assigned U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney and Magistrate Judge Ray Kent.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
