Capital City Film Festival brings international flicks to Lansing

The Capital City Film Festival will show films from a wide range of genres, including a documentary about Two-Hearted Ale, a popular IPA beer from Michigan.

Along with all of the films, the festival has a handful of events for people to attend.

“The red carpet premiere party is my favorite,” Capital City Film Festival director Emma Selby said. “It kicks off our festival with a bang.”

“It’s a fun excuse for people in the area to get all dressed up and have your photograph taken by a professional photographer,” Selby said.

The festival will also hold discussion panels, workshops, and concerts free for the public.

But the films won’t be shown in theaters.

Instead, the festival is turning community venues into temporary theaters.

“We get to go into these community spaces and transform them into something that people haven’t experienced before,” Selby said.

Spaces including The Fledge, the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum and Central United Methodist Church, which Selby said is believed to be the first theater in Lansing.

“Every year people are waiting to see where we’re going to be located,” Selby said. “A lot of people have memories at these places have been telling us how excited they are to see the spaces in a new way.”

One of the films in the line-up includes Camp Ricstar, a film about a camp for people with disabilities at Michigan State University’s Community Music School.

Darla in Space, a comedy about a woman teaming up with a sentient kombucha life form to pay off debt, has its Michigan premiere.

Tickets for film screenings and events are available online or at the door.

The Capital City Film Festival starts on April 10.