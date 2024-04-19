Lansing Police release video from incident where two officers, suspect were shot

The Lansing Police Department has released body camera footage from an April 10 shooting where two officers and a suspect were injured by gunfire during a struggle.

The incident occurred at 11:13 a.m. at an apartment complex in Lansing's southside in the 2000 block of Holmes Road.

LPD reports detectives Gregory Parrott and Kristi Pratl were investigating a violent crime when they called patrol officers Caitlin Markey and Saleba Moshi to assist in a traffic stop.

During the stop, the detectives and patrol officers are said to have spoken with the 28-year-old suspect, identified as Andrial Ched Ortiz, for several minutes before the shooting occurred.

MI Department of Corrections

The officer body-worn camera video starts with Ortiz sitting on the ground of a parking lot as LPD officers and detectives stand nearby as they attempt to bring him into custody. It ends shortly after gunfire is heard while multiple officers have Ortiz pinned to the ground.

LPD reports Ortiz discharged one of the detective's firearms during the struggle, shooting one patrol officer and grazing another other. A patrol officer is said to have returned fire, striking Ortiz. A stun gun was also used on Ortiz during the incident. All three individuals who were shot sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the department.

The video also includes stills where Ortiz is said to have reached for one of the detective’s firearms during the struggle. Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee narrates parts of the edited footage.

All four LPD personnel remain on paid administrative leave as the Michigan State Police investigates.