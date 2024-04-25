MSU student protesters set up Gaza solidarity encampment

Michigan State University students have set up an encampment on campus to protest the university’s investments with Israel amid its months-long war in Gaza.

Wali Khan / WKAR Pro-Palestinian student protesters speak with an officer with Michigan State University Police and Public Safety.

More than two dozen MSU students set up the encampment at the People’s Park next to Wells Hall at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Campus police arrived at 8:30 a.m. asking the group to remove the 18 tents it had set up. The tents and students remained on site as of 10:30 a.m. as about 50 protesters gathered.

The encampment follows similar actions at colleges across the country, where students have set up similar pro-Palestinian sit-ins.

Wali Khan / WKAR Student protester Saed Saba.

"We're not leaving here until MSU commits publicly and actually divest from the state of Israel immediately, and then put a system in place for divestment from weapon manufacturing and its complicity in the war machine," said Saba Saed, a member of the Arab Cultural Society who helped organize the protest.

The protesters are targeting the university’s holdings in the multinational investment firm BlackRock, weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin, and nearly $240,000 in Israeli bonds.

Saed says the university’s continued commitment to their investments goes against the college’s promoted values, pointing to the war's impact on the campus community, including the death of a former student, Tariq Thabet, and several members of his family.

"Our money has funded the genocide," said Saed. "And the university still doesn’t think it’s appropriate to divest from Israel."

This is a developing story. Some things that are reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are on the scene. We will update as the situation develops.