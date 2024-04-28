© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU Gaza encampment dissolves

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published April 28, 2024 at 3:42 PM EDT
Protestors use moving carts to move equipment and camping gear to the MSU International Center, a building close to People’s Park.
Wali Khan / WKAR
Protestors use moving carts to move equipment and camping gear to the MSU International Center, a building close to People’s Park on Friday, April 26.

A group of protesters at Michigan State University, who had been camping out on campus since Thursday to call for school’s divestment from Israel, dismantled their encampment over the weekend.

Demonstrators involved in the MSU Gaza solidarity encampment packed up their tents and belongings and headed home Saturday night.

The encampment, which started in the People’s Park and occasionally moved indoors to a nearby university building, dissolved before its university-authorized permit expired.

“We made a decision that we were going to end the camp this weekend and then come back in the fall and continue our fight for divestment because it's not over,” said Jesse Estrada White, a third-year MSU student and protest organizer.

Students, faculty and community members gathered together for the three-day protest to decry MSU’s investments in companies and funds associated with Israel. On Thursday, MSU’s Board of Trustees granted a permit for the group to remain in place through April 28.

No arrests were reported.

The encampment, which generally consisted of about 50 protesters, participated in various discussions, shared meals, and occasionally left their main demonstration to lead marches around campus.

Protest organizers want to continue the campaign.

“The plan is going to be to keep holding actions this summer. And in the fall, we plan to come back stronger,” said Estrada White.
