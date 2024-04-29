© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: UPDATES - TV is broadcasting at low power. LEARN MORE HERE.

Michigan communities face deadline to challenge rural broadcast maps

WKAR Public Media | By Amy Robinson
Published April 29, 2024 at 4:48 PM EDT
Courtesy of Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Activity.

Officials are asking community members around Michigan to help shrink the digital divide.

The state’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program has a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Friday to challenge federal maps that outline which neighborhoods have reliable internet access and which do not.

Officials say residents are key to getting the information right and are asking people to report to slow internet.

"If they’re rural and they’re relying on satellite or they’re relying on some wireless technology, that’s not really very good. This is the best opportunity we’ve had in a while to leverage some federal dollars to try to get broadband to them," said Ingham County Controller Gregg Todd, a member of the county's broadband task force.

Michigan received nearly $1.6 billion in BEAD funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The funding will be distributed to communities with the greatest need for broadband improvements.

Ingham County categorizes home and businesses based on Federal Communications Commission standards. Locations are “unserved” if they do not have an internet connection available at a speed of at least 25/3 Mbps, and as “underserved” if their connections are available at 100/20Mbps and below.

Todd said the county had previously mailed out some 5,000 postcards to households that the county thinks may be miscategorized as having broadband service, urging residents to check the speed of their connection.

"If they didn’t pay much attention to that postcard when they first got it, pull it back out, take a look at it, and either test your speed on the sight that the postcard leads them to or let us know if they don’t have service."

Ingham County offers a webpageexplaining the Broadband challenge and providing links to test and report internet speeds.

WKAR News
Amy Robinson
Amy Robinson leads a team of reporters and student interns in creating meaningful and thought-provoking multimedia news content for WKAR Public Media.
See stories by Amy Robinson
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE