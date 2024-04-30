BWL's natural gas-fired plant proposal sparks concerns about utility's climate goals

Lansing’s Board of Water and Light is requesting to install a new natural gas-fired plant.

The utility says it’s part of its goals for carbon neutrality. But some nearby residents and environmental advocates question the use of fossil fuels.

BWL wants to put the natural gas-powered plant at the Erickson Power Station in southwest Lansing. The utility previously burned coal at the site but shut down operations in 2022.

Earlier that year, BWL launched the $500 million Delta Energy Park natural gas plant at the same location as Erickson on South Canal Road.

“This plant is just one way BWL is committing to providing reliable energy from cleaner energy sources to our community,” BWL Board of Commissioners Chair Semone James said at the time.

Courtesy of the Lansing Board of Water & Light The Lansing Board of Water & Light's proposed natural gas plant would be located at the utility's Delta Energy Park where the Erickson Power Station is located.

Now, BWL officials say the utility needs to increase its output to meet future energy demands, like the needs of a forthcoming electric vehicle battery facility, all while aiming for its 2040 carbon neutrality goal.

“BWL is seeing a long-term projection for increased need for electricity due to economic growth in the Lansing area particularly because of the Ultium plant that’s being built in our service territory,” said Anna Munie, BWL’s manager of carbon neutrality programs.

According to Munie, the utility reviewed a variety of technologies to increase its energy output while considering affordability, reliability and how the decision would fit within BWL’s portfolio. Officials chose to go with six reciprocating internal combustion engines, also known as a RICE plant.

“The RICE plant functions within that goal and plan for carbon neutrality by helping smooth out the peaks and valleys for renewables such as wind and solar, by not operating 24/7, but supporting the renewable resources,” Munie said.

The plant is part of a 10-year capital investment that includes battery storage, solar and wind. The utility is selling $750 million in bonds to fund the projects.

BWL’s decision to supplement its renewable energy sources with natural gas is not uncommon, especially as some states push to limit emissions and lean toward greener energy.

It’s not just going to operate for a couple years. It’s going to operate for a long time.

Michael Craig, an assistant professor of energy systems at the University of Michigan, says some other locations have an easier time adopting renewable energy sources.

"Systems with, for instance, a lot of hydropower like California, they can use that hydropower to do balancing instead of RICE plants or natural gas power plants or whatever,” Craig said. “Some systems are going to have an easier go of it than others."

"I would say Lansing is not in that category of having an easy go of it,” he added.

Craig thinks it makes sense that BWL decided to go with a RICE plant, but he understands the pushback from environmental advocates.

“It’s not just going to operate for a couple years. It’s going to operate for a long time. This is what we worry about with infrastructure lock-in,” Craig said.

Still, he believes the utility should try to address concerns from the public, like establishing pollution controls and ensuring community benefits.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy's Air Quality Division, the RICE plant is estimated to emit hundreds of thousands of tons of greenhouse gases every year. But environmental regulators say those emissions would still comply with state and federal air quality standards.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) The Lansing Board of Water & Light's request to construct the RICE plant requires state environmental regulators to sign off on the estimated increase in pollution.

As for who would monitor the air quality — that would be BWL, as the utility is municipally-owned. And that is a big concern for nearby residents.

Jon and Marta Kermiet have lived near the Erickson site for 30 years. They say without an independent air quality monitor in the area, there’s no way of knowing what the proposed plant will emit. Marta is concerned the pollution could lead to serious health problems.

“When they shut down the coal plant, I recently had a pulmonary visit and the doc said, ‘Oh, your asthma seems better’ and they’ve been shut down now for a year," she said. "I have to wonder if that’s part of the reason, that the air’s just clearer at the moment."

The Kermiets have been at odds with BWL for the past few years given their proximity to the power station. Jon said he’s still worried about his drinking water, which the state is testing for possible coal ash contamination.

“It makes me feel angry and potentially victimized. We’re at the mercy of what they’re telling us...and what they’re telling us is very little,” he said.

The Kermiets say they understand BWL needs to fill gaps in its service but they’d rather the utility take more time to consider alternatives to the RICE plant.

“We really want to know that whatever they do, on behalf of this community, we’re asking why not do whatever’s best for the long-term,” Marta said.

Plans for the RICE plant are still pending as BWL awaits the approval of an air quality permit from EGLE. If the plant does get approved, it’s expected to come online in 2026.

In the meantime, a virtual public hearing is scheduled for May 1 with written comment being accepted until May 14.