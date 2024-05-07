© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports Beat

Michigan State student archery club shares bullseyes, laughs and a passion for the sport

WKAR Public Media | By Jessica Gauthier: Current Sports Beat Reporter
Published May 7, 2024 at 12:31 PM EDT
Jessica Gauthier

Archery is not the most common student sport on MSU’s campus, but the members of the club know they have found their outlet.

The Michigan State Archery Club gathers twice per week, practicing their sport and sharing laughs. The chance to practice the sport, at MSU’s Demmer Shooting Center, provides connection and discipline.

WKAR Current Sports checked in with the dedicated members of the small club, seeing what brings them back over and over to a challenging sport.

Watch here:

https://youtu.be/T-u7Rl3c_58?si=rRQWEEHlUt-UpnG-
Tags
WKAR News MSU ArcheryUSA ArcheryCollege SportsCollege AthleticsMSU coach
Jessica Gauthier: Current Sports Beat Reporter
