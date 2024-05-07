Michigan State student archery club shares bullseyes, laughs and a passion for the sport

The Michigan State Archery Club gathers twice per week, practicing their sport and sharing laughs. The chance to practice the sport, at MSU’s Demmer Shooting Center, provides connection and discipline.

WKAR Current Sports checked in with the dedicated members of the small club, seeing what brings them back over and over to a challenging sport.

Watch here:

https://youtu.be/T-u7Rl3c_58?si=rRQWEEHlUt-UpnG-