Ingham County commissioners mull millage to tackle housing crisis

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners is considering using property tax to make it easier for residents to access safe and affordable housing.

Nearly a quarter of households in the mid-Michigan region struggle to cover the costs of housing, according to the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

In recent months, residents have asked the Ingham County board to address housing concerns.

“I see individuals who are unhoused every day and that's a problem that we would like to address,” Ingham County Commissioner Gabrielle Lawrence said.

Tax millages in Ingham County are collected in December. Rates of millage vary depending on municipality and are determined by voters. A rate of one mill equals to $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value.

Currently, voters in the county have approved ten special property tax millages to support specific programs like expanding critical care for older adults and enhancing health services for low-income residents.

“It would equip the county with the resources it needs to provide affordable housing and to help out individuals in our community who need it and don't have somewhere to live,” Lawrence added.

A housing millage would first need to be approved by county commissioners before presenting the question to residents at the ballot box.

Other communities in Michigan have passed similar affordable housing millages to what Ingham County officials are considering.

In 2020, Kalamazoo County voters approved the "Home for All" millage, establishing an eight year, 0.75-mill property tax towards housing projects.

The county allocated more than $7 million in 2023 for permanent housing, down payment assistance and home repairs among other assistance programs.