London Philharmonic Orchestra tops Wharton Center 2024-25 slate

After announcing its Broadway schedule for the coming season in March, Michigan State University’s Wharton Center is announcing the rest of their 2024-25 lineup. The venue is adding classical music performances, along with some other special plans.

The London Philharmonic Orchestra

A renowned Beethoven composition will open what is the highlight of the Wharton Center’s classical music programming. The London Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Edward Gardner, will perform on Oct. 17. It marks their first concert here since 2006.

Wharton Center executive director Eric Olmscheid calls the London Phil “one of the world’s most acclaimed orchestras.“

"The program of the London Philharmonic is three iconic or large classical works, really anchored with Tchaikovsky’s (Symphony) No. 4, but they’ll open with the Egmont Overture by Beethoven," Olmscheid said. "It’s going to be a really appeasing, I think beautiful concert, and the third piece on that evening is Barber’s Violin Concerto with Randall Goosby on violin.”

Goosby was the youngest-ever Sphinx Concerto Competition winner when he was 13-years-old. He’s 28 now. Along with the London Philharmonic, Goosby has performed with orchestras in Detroit, Los Angeles and Baltimore.

Time For Three

Next year, on Jan. 29, a trio called Time For Three will appear. The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning ensemble is described as a blend of Americana and classical music styles.

"They think of themselves as a classically-trained garage band," said Olmscheid. "It’s kind of got that fun vocal crossover as well, so they’re playing violin while singing, and a mashup of traditional classical music and some pop tunes.”



Sphinx Virtuosi

Wharton’s other classical program will feature the Detroit-based Sphinx Virtuosi, on Feb. 22. According to Eric Olmscheid, the social justice organization is committed to amplifying Black and Latinx voices in classical music.

“They’ve been around for many years,” he explained. “This small Virtuosi ensemble is a chamber ensemble, so they’re going to be bringing some of the best new music from Black and Latinx composers, with artists of color onstage.”

Jeremy Liebman / Courtesy photo When Jazz at Lincoln Center present New Orleans Songbook at the Wharton Center on March 25, 2025, they will be led by MSU Jazz Studies alum Luther S. Allison.

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical

One program on the Wharton schedule should appeal to fans of their Broadway shows. It’s called Broadway’s Next Hit Musical. On April 24, they’ll present a show described as Whose Line Is It Anyway meets the Tony Awards. Audience suggestions lead to a fully improvised musical.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: The 49th Anniversary Spectacular

This Halloween season brings a special event to East Lansing. On Oct. 15, it’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show: The 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour featuring an appearance by Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors in the film. There will be a screening of the original unedited movie with Bostwick narrating. The program will include a shadow cast and audience participation.

Pink Martini

One other musical highlight of the schedule will be the group Pink Martini, with vocalist China Forbes, Feb. 27, 2025. Olmscheid said that Forbes will perform with an entire chamber orchestra behind her. He called Pink Martini “a really amazing ensemble from the Northwest.”

The schedule also includes performances from Mandy Patinkin, DeeDee Bridgewater, STOMP, and Jazz at Lincoln Center led by MSU Jazz Studies alum Luther S. Allison.

