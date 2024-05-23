A personal PCOS journey: Michigan State junior Terriyanna Gregory knew she was sick, but couldn’t find out why

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects millions of women worldwide, yet it remains widely misunderstood and under-diagnosed. As someone who has grappled with this condition firsthand, I understand the physical and emotional toll it can take. In sharing my journey with PCOS, I hope to shed light on the realities of living with this often-overlooked syndrome and offer support and encouragement to others facing similar challenges.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgen levels, and ovarian cysts. It is a leading cause of infertility. Beyond its reproductive effects, PCOS can also contribute to a range of other health issues, including insulin resistance, weight gain, and increased risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

My journey with PCOS began when I was 20, a time when I was navigating the complexities of adulthood and pursuing my career aspirations. Like many others, my symptoms initially presented themselves subtly—pelvic pain here, unexplained weight gain there. It wasn't until the beginning of March 2022, when I experienced ovulation bleeding that I sought medical advice. I went to the Urgent Care. Usually, I would make an appointment with my primary care physician in Detroit, but he was fully booked, and I didn't have the time to drive 90 minutes.

I wanted to know what was wrong immediately.

I remember walking into the Urgent Care feeling scared because I had never been to one before that day. The waiting room was crowded and noisy, with babies crying, people sleeping in the chairs, and phones ringing constantly. I had to wait about two hours before my name was called, which felt like forever. When I finally got called, a nurse took my measurements, and the doctor introduced himself. But he didn't look at me and kept looking down at his clipboard. He asked me why I was there, and I explained that I had some bleeding but that it was normal after my period. He then suggested that I might have a sexually transmitted infection and asked me to give a urine sample, even though I told him that I wasn't sexually active. We went back and forth on this, but eventually, I gave the sample to avoid any more arguments.

I completed the sample, and went back into the room. But the doctor never came back, never discussed with me what the next steps were going to be or where I could see my results. A nurse told me that I could go home and that I should download an app to see my results in a couple of days. I knew I wasn't sexually active, so there was no possible way that I could have contracted a STD or a STI. I was distraught because I felt like the doctor didn't listen to me or take any consideration of how scared I was. He didn't provide me any insight on what could have been happening besides implying that I may have a STD or STI.

As I went about my day, I couldn't shake the frustration mixed with a tinge of disbelief. How can I get help and answers? How could the doctor be so dismissive? Was I overreacting? It made me reflect on how little I truly understood about my body. That evening, I decided to delve deeper into the topic, reading articles and forums to learn more about ovulation and its associated signs and symptoms.

I had a conversation with my friends later that night, telling them some of the things I was experiencing. I had never opened up to anyone about it, because I was still confused and didn't want to talk about it much. I said I was experiencing some bleeding and had already had my period, so I thought it was weird. They just laughed at me and said that it was normal. And while I understood that it may be expected for some, this was abnormal for me. I had never experienced anything like it. That alone wasn't very comforting.

I had an appointment with an obstetrician-gynecologist in Lansing the following day. The appointment was scheduled three months later, which coincided perfectly with my planned study abroad trip in June. During the trip, I experienced more ovulation bleeding along with some increased pelvic pain. I tried to ignore it to enjoy my time in Europe.

Returning from the trip, I was ready to know what was happening with my body. I knew the things I was experiencing weren't every day for me and had the gut feeling that there was more to it.

Terriyanna Gregory



The day I found out I had PCOS is etched in my memory like a dark cloud on an otherwise sunny day. It started like any other doctor visit, with routine blood work and a few questions about my symptoms. But as the appointment progressed, I could sense a shift in the atmosphere.

The doctor's voice became more serious as she explained the results of my tests. She gently informed me that I had Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a condition that affects countless women around the world. At first, I was stunned. PCOS? I had heard of it before but never imagined it could be something I had to deal with personally.

As the reality sunk in, a whirlwind of emotions swept over me. Fear, confusion, anger and sadness mingled, creating uncertainty in my mind. What did this mean for my future? How would it impact my health, my relationships, my dreams?

But between the chaos, there was also a glimmer of hope. The doctor listened to what I had to say and told me that the ovulation bleeding that I had experienced prior may have been due to the hormonal imbalances my body was experiencing. She later reassured me that PCOS was manageable and there were steps I could take to improve my symptoms and minimize its effects on my life. She recommended lifestyle changes, medications, and regular check-ups to monitor my condition.

Leaving the doctor's office, I felt like I was stepping into a new chapter of my life. It wasn't the diagnosis I had hoped for, but it was a reality I had to face. And with time and a newfound determination, I knew I could navigate the challenges of living with PCOS and emerge stronger on the other side.

PCOS has had a significant impact on my daily life. I face multiple challenges, including managing physical symptoms such as fatigue and pelvic pain, as well as navigating the emotional toll of possible infertility and body image struggles. These challenges can feel overwhelming at times, and even navigating the treatment options for PCOS can be daunting, as there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Reflecting on my journey with PCOS, I have some advice and insights that I would like to share with others facing similar challenges. Educating yourself, advocating for yourself, and prioritizing self-care is essential.

To all those navigating the complexities of PCOS, remember that every step forward, no matter how small, is a victory. You are resilient, courageous, and capable of overcoming any challenge that comes your way. Lean on your support network, stay determined, and never underestimate the power of your strength.

