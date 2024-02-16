Terriyanna Gregory

Terriyanna GregorySports Beat Reporter
Stereotypes around the strength of female athletes still exist, particularly in the weight room. Senior Charly May and freshman Kayla Rawlins want to change that narrative.
The hormonal syndrome, which is challenging to diagnose, affects college-aged women. It can also come with stigma, leading some women to face their medical issues in silence.
The understanding of body dysmorphia is growing in the medical and counseling communities, now seen as something serious that requires intervention.