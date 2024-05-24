Lansing selects design and construction firms for Ovation concert space

Lansing has selected two firms to help bring a new major concert space to the city's downtown.

The MSUFCU Ovation promises to offer live music and performances at what is currently a vacant parking lot along South Washington Avenue. The project plan states the venue will be able to hold more than 2,000 attendees with additional spaces for retail storefronts and a rooftop bar.

Officials are partnering with two firms to lead design and construction for the venue, according to a press release.

"This complex project has been many years in the making and we’re elated to get design and construction fully underway," said Dominic Cochran, executive director of the Lansing Public Media Authority. "I’m confident that with these firms’ extensive experience ... our community will get a beautiful asset delivered on budget.”

Albert Kahn Associates will lead architectural design for the Ovation. The firm has experience designing other performing arts spaces in the state, including the Hill Auditorium at the University of Michigan as well as the Detroit Opera House.

Freund & Associates will be responsible for construction of the building.

Bringing a concert hall to Lansing's downtown has been a priority for years. Community members have argued the Ovation would attract national acts and generate more activity in the city.

Estimates from 2022 put the project cost at $21 million.

"I’m ready to get this built and continue Lansing’s push for future growth and vibrancy,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am confident that Kahn and Freund working together on this will provide an incredible and unique venue that will provide decades of entertainment to Lansing residents and visitors.”