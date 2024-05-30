WATCH - A day in the life: behind the scenes at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena is the newest sporting/concert venue in the heart of Detroit, opening for business in 2017. It hosts hundreds of events year-round, and most notably serves as the home of the Pistons and Red Wings.

But a lot goes on behind the scenes to make the events comfortable, safe and efficient. From regulating the ice temperatures to dry cleaning team uniforms, the LCA's custom heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system works hard to serve a lot of needs.

WKAR Current Sports reporter Jessica Gauthier checked out the systems that make LCA run, through the eyes of Craig Nichols, the arena’s HVAC tech.

Watch here: