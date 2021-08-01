-
It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered…
We have an NBA Draft special coming your way! We break down all of the draft action for tonight, and the obvious selection for the Detroit Pistons, who…
Jason Ruff, play-by-play voice of the Odessa Jackalopes, joins the show to talk all things hockey! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite MSU…
Is the controversy around the Portland Trailblazers head coaching hiring of former Detroit Pistons great Chauncey Billups justified? We also dive into…
We recap the busy sports weekend as three local athletes came just short of Tokyo Olympic bids, as well as an update on MSU football flipping a top…
The Detroit Pistons will have the number one overall pick in this year's NBA Draft! We break down what it means for the future of the franchise. On…
We take a look back at when former Michigan State University track star Tori Franklin joined Current Sports TV. Also, we dive into tonight's big NBA Draft…
Should the Tokyo Olympics be pushed back due to COVID problems? Also, the Detroit Pistons have hired former Michigan men's basketball coach John Beilein…
The final week of the NBA season is upon us. Where do the Detroit Pistons sit in terms of the NBA draft lottery? Also, we give you an update on postseason…
We discuss the NBA draft position of the Detroit Pistons as the season rolls into the final stretch. Also, what is going wrong with the Detroit Tigers?…