Bird flu detection in Gratiot County ‘not surprising’ to state agriculture officials

Bird flu has once again been detected in a Michigan dairy herd.

The latest highly pathogenic avian influenza detection was reported in Gratiot County on July 5, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), representing the 26th herd in Michigan affected by the virus.

The samples were confirmed positive by the Michigan State University Diagnostic Laboratory.

As the state maintains an emergency order to stop the spread of bird flu, state agriculture officials say the most recent detection is “not surprising.”

“We know that there’s still a virus out in the environment still present in Michigan dairy farms. But we don’t see subsequent cases here as a particular setback or bad news,” MDARD Director Tim Boring told WKAR in an interview.

Boring said being able to detect many outbreaks in different herds is a testament to Michigan farmers’ vigilance as the state tracks multiple vectors of transmission.

“It continues to reinforce the fact that dairy farmers are taking this disease seriously. We're seeing a lot of proactive testing going on on farms,” Boring said.

“We know that the virus in Michigan can move from cow to cow but it also can be moved on people and on vehicles and equipment. So really, our calls on biosecurity here on farms are some basic steps around cleaning and disinfecting.”

The state agricultural department implemented mandatory testing for Michigan cattle in May and biosecurity measures have been enhanced at county fairs where livestock are exhibited.

Health officials say human transmission is rare, with only four people reported to have contracted the flu during the current multi-state outbreak, including two Michigan dairy farmworkers.

“We've got a lot of contact with dairy farmers. We're walking through what the implementation of these biosecurity processes means for each individual farm. And we've seen a lot of really good cooperation from dairy farmers,” Boring said.