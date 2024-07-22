EPA awards Michigan $129 million to incentivize renewable energy projects

Michigan is receiving more than $129 million from the federal government to address climate change.

The Environmental Protection Agency is awarding more than $4.3 billion in grants across the country to create “community-driven solutions” for air pollution and environmental justice. The funding was allocated through the Biden-Harris administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Michigan’s share of the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program will be administered by the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) which will work with local and Tribal governments on permitting renewable energy projects.

“Michigan is committed to leading the future of clean energy so we can drive down utility costs for families, create good-paying jobs, and grow our advanced manufacturing economy,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a written statement.

The governor said under the state’s goal of achieving 100% “clean energy” by 2040, as part of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, she has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030, with a 100% carbon neutrality goal by 2050.

Some of the $129 million grant will be awarded through the state’s Renewables Ready Communities Award program, which gives up to $3 million for wind, solar and energy storage projects in Michigan. The funding will also help subsidize projects on the state’s brownfield sites and support workforce development.

“Together, we can install more solar panels and wind turbines using well-paid American workers. We can make clean, reliable energy right here in America while lowering costs and keeping our natural resources safe for future generations,” Whitmer said.

Officials with the EPA said Michigan’s incentive structure for renewable energy could be a national model for decarbonization.

“This will transform the landscape for renewable energy in Michigan. It will allow them to site projects across the state. It will allow communities to participate in those projects at the local level,” Erin Newman, a climate mitigation coordinator for the EPA, told WKAR.

Newman said despite the state’s commitment to addressing climate change, renewable energy projects face obstacles getting off the ground.

“If you really want to look at large scale solar and create sort of micro-grids that replace traditional brown power, those needs to be hooked into the grid,” said Newman. “And there are costs associated with that.”

Michigan’s Democratic congressional delegation praised the Biden-Harris administration for the funding, saying it would address climate change while supporting the workforce.

“I’m proud to have helped pass new laws to invest in our clean energy future and create good-paying, union jobs in mid-Michigan. This new funding will ensure that our communities have the resources they need to protect the environment and bring clean energy manufacturing jobs back to Michigan,” said Rep. Dan Kildee in a statement.

Before the current EPA funding, Michigan received $3 million in 2023 through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program to develop strategies for its MI Healthy Climate Plan.

EGLE plans to host engagement and discussion events on the implementation of the state’s climate goals throughout the rest of the year and into 2025.