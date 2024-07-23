New U.S. Navy ship named after Lansing

A new naval ship will share a name with Michigan's capital city, Navy officials and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday at the state Capitol.

“This city is a testament and monument to American ingenuity and our democratic ideals,” said U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro in a statement. “It is my deepest honor to announce that the next expeditionary fast transport, EPF 16, will be named USNS Lansing.”

The EPF 16, or Expeditionary Fast Transport ship, has been described by the U.S. Navy as a “high-speed, shallow-draft ship” capable of transporting personnel and cargo for the armed services.

According to the Navy’s press release, the vessels “provide commanders high-speed mobility, bridging the gap between low-speed sealift and high-speed airlift,” adding that the ship can steer and dock in degraded ports in support of the “global war on terror.”

Whitmer is a sponsor and honorary crew member to the USNS Lansing. The ship can seat up to 312 troops along with 26 crew members.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, who was present alongside Whitmer and Del Toro at the announcement, said in an interview with WKAR that the ship is currently being constructed.

“It's being built in Alabama and then it will be deployed," Schor said. "It's likely to be used in the Pacific because of the distance between islands and territories. And it's the fastest ship in the fleet for transport."

Schor said that he was honored to have Lansing’s manufacturing history be highlighted.

“We built much of the equipment for naval ships here when the auto plants were converted during World War II. I think they recognize Lansing as a capital city and as a manufacturing city,” Schor said.

Lansing’s Oldsmobile plant was among the many automotive factories to help produce ammunition and other equipment to aid in U.S. war efforts.

Schor says there is currently no timeline for the commissioning and deployment of the USNS Lansing.