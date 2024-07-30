© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bird flu has been detected in Van Buren County, marking it as the 27 dairy herd infection

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published July 30, 2024 at 8:25 AM EDT
FILE - Dairy cattle feed at a farm on March 31, 2017, near Vado, N.M. Another Michigan dairy worker has been diagnosed with bird flu, the third human case associated with an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows, health officials said Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)
Rodrigo Abd/AP
/
AP
FILE - Dairy cattle feed at a farm on March 31, 2017, near Vado, N.M. Another Michigan dairy worker has been diagnosed with bird flu, the third human case associated with an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows, health officials said Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed at a dairy farm in Van Buren County. The dairy herd of 35 cattle tested positive on Friday according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The new case brings the total number of dairy herds impacted in the bird flu outbreak in cattle to 27.

State officials issued an emergency order in May requiring dairy and poultry farms to enhance biosecurity measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

The order has impacted Michigan’s summer fair season as it prohibits the exhibition of lactating dairy cattle and those in the last two months of pregnancy until there have been no positive cases for sixty days.

So far, bird flu has been reported in two Michigan farmworkers and more than six million birds. The number of cases has prompted legislators to seek solutions to address the outbreak.

Last week, U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (Democrat) for Michigan’s 7th district introduced a new bipartisan bill to research and address avian flu.

“I’ve heard directly from Michigan farmers on the forefront of this outbreak of avian flu about how it’s disrupting their operations and threatening their livelihood, and this legislation is drawn directly from those conversations,” said Slotkin in a press release.

The Avian Influenza Research and Response Act would create a biosecurity education and training program for dairy producers, prioritize avian flu research and codify into law compensation for farmers whose milk production has been affected by the virus.
WKAR News
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE