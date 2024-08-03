Funding proposals are on the August primary ballot for Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson Counties

Mid-Michigan voters will weigh in on proposals to fund a number of local government operating expenses.

Several of the millages would maintain property tax levels for existing programs, including local healthcare services, rural transportation and recreation. Others propose new expenses to fund school and library improvements.

Voters can request an absentee ballot from their local clerk's office. They can also vote early in-person or head to their polling place on Election Day on Aug. 6.



Ingham County

Voters in Ingham County will decide whether to approve a ballot proposal that would continue funding healthcare services for low-income residents.

The county has been operating a program for more than a decade to help residents pay for medical needs. The service includes support for doctor visits, preventative testing for illnesses and mental health care. Low-income residents are eligible for the program if they don’t qualify for Medicaid or lack their own health insurance.

The proposal asks voters to re-authorize the program and allow it to continue running through 2027.

“The overall health of our community impacts everybody’s health," said Ingham County Board of Commissioners Chair Ryan Sebolt. "Making sure that every resident in our county has a chance to have those basic health care needs met is critically important to all of us.”

The county is also asking voters to continue funding an "elder persons" millage that pays for senior services. Those include providing at-home care and meals and helping communities pay for new senior centers.

Sebolt said the program is especially helpful for residents as they grow older.

"People want to be able to stay in place as they're aging, they want to be able to access quality services, and we know that that's important for our population,” he said.

Sebolt said both proposals would maintain the millages at their current rate.

Lansing Township

Voters in Lansing Township will weigh in on three millage proposals that would continue funding local government services.

The proposals would authorize the township to continue collecting property taxes for millages that are expiring or have already expired. The millages would support the police and fire departments as well as street and sidewalk repairs and the township’s general operating expenses.

If voters renew the millages, the township expects to raise just under $900,000 for the services this year.

Leslie Township, Williamston and Stockbridge

Leslie Township is considering continuing a millage for its fire department for the next four years, which is estimated to raise more than $106,000 in 2025.

The Williamston Area Senior Center's millage renewal is also up for a vote, which is expected to raise $26,000 in its first year and last through 2027.

A bond proposal for Williamston Community Schools would borrow $38.5 million towards remodeling school buildings and improving athletic fields and playgrounds. The school district also has a 12-year operating millage proposal under consideration of 18 mills.

Stockbridge Community Schools seeks to continue its millage for the next 20 years, which is estimated to collect more than $4.2 million in 2025. The proposal will appear before voters in Ingham, Jackson, Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.

Eaton County

Chester Township and Olivet will be voting to decide whether to join the Charlotte Community Library district on the Aug. 6 primary ballot.

For the last several years, the Charlotte Community Library has been offering services to those outside the district by utilizing state funding generated though penal fines generated through court costs and criminal violations.

Officials say that funding has dropped significantly for the library district in recent years making keeping services for those not paying towards the millage financially unsustainable and want the two communities to join the system.

"If the patrons in those two areas show up and vote, then yes, it will most definitely pass," said Charlotte Community Library Director Ann Goeman. "However, whenever you're asking for a tax increase, there is always pushback. but we're optimistic that it will pass."

If the ballot passes in August, Chester Township and Olivet will have full services offered by the Charlotte Community Library and be able to elect the library’s board.

Bellevue is considering a 20-year millage to replace streets, which is estimated to generate more than $140,000 in its first year with construction starting in 2026.

The Eaton Rapids Area District Library is seeking to borrow more than $6.5 million to expand its library facility, a 20-year bond proposal.

Oneida District #3 School District has an 18 mill renewal on the ballot that would last through 2028 and is expected to generate more than $95,000 next year.

The Sunfield District Library has a four-year millage proposal estimated to create $28,000 in revenue in 2024.



Clinton County

The Clinton Area Transit System is asking voters to renew a proposal next month to support and expand public transportation in the county.

In 2020, Clinton County voters approved a millage to expand transit service. Residents in the county can call or use an app to request a ride on the Blue Bus system.

Riders use the service to get to work, attend school and run errands, and according to the agency, more than a quarter of them would not be able to make their trips without the public transit.

The August ballot question asks voters to reauthorize a millage to keep the buses running.

Clinton Transit Executive Director MaLissa Schutt said the proposal is critical to the future of transportation in the county. She said 44% of the agency’s budget comes from the millage, with the rest of its funding coming from state and federal grants that require matching local dollars.

“Without the local millage, the local funding, we would shut down," she said. "We would not have the revenues necessary to operate.”

Officials say they’ve seen an increase in ridership in recent years, and the agency has added additional service on Saturdays.

Schutt said if voters approve the ballot proposal, the agency will continue exploring new transportation options for the community.

"That millage renewal...allows us to continue to identify the mobility needs here in Clinton County, and then respond respectively with the appropriate services to meet those needs,” she said.

The agency is studying the possibility of a fixed bus route between St. Johns and DeWitt.

Bath Township could increase a public safety protection millage by 4 mills through 2028, which would generate about $2.1 million next year to equip its fire and police departments.

Bath Community Schools are seeking to continue its sinking fund millage rate of about 0.955 mills.

Dallas Township ambulance services could be funded through special property assessments under a separate ballot proposal.

Roads and emergency services in Duplain Township could see funding through two ballot proposals. The road millage would generate about $123,000 in 2024 at 1.5 mill rate and emergency services about $143,000 the same year utilizing a 1.75 mill. Each would remain through 2027.

Voters in Greenbush Township are considering reviving a road improvement millage of 1 mill which would raise about $100,000 in 2024.

Ovid Township has a 2.25 mill renewal consideration for its emergency services that would last to 2030 and generate nearly $203,000 in its first year.

Riley Township road and bridge maintenance could be funded through a renewed mill expected to generate $92,000 in 2024 and last through 2027.

Clinton County Regional Education Service Agency has a special education millage increase proposal which would last through 2044 and raise the tax levy by about 0.052 mills.



Jackson County

The city of Jackson is asking voters to approve a ballot proposal next month to increase funding for recreation programs.

Since 1960, Jackson Public Schools and the city have been partnering to collect a portion of property tax revenue to offer recreational activities for youth and seniors. The funds pay for exercise classes and sports programs, employing young people to keep the programs running.

"This is why people make Jackson their home," said Kelli Hoover, Jackson’s director of parks and recreation. "We offer a lot of great programs and family fun for everyone to participate in."

Officials are requesting an increase to 0.75 mills this year for the program. If voters who live in the school district support the proposal, a homeowner with a property worth $100,000 would pay $75 for the recreation programs.

Jackson Public Schools is also seeking a 20-year replacement of its operating millage at 18 mills.

Hoover said the funding is meant to address rising equipment costs, increase pay for staff, and expand the city’s amenities.

“We want to do some more programming. We want to bring back our swim lesson program. There’s a lot of things we want to do and I think this is the best bang for the buck you can get as far as a community wide program and activities,” she said.

Jackson County also has a public safety millage to fund the Jackson County Jail through 2043 at a rate of 0.9 mills.

An operating millage restoration proposal for the Hanover-Horton School District would increase taxes by 2 mills and last to 2033.

Litchfield Community Schools could see a renewal of its building and site sinking fund millage to 2028, expected to generate more than $63,700 in 2024.

The Michigan Center School District is asking for a millage renewal which would last through 2032.

Spring Arbor Township is seeking funding for its fire department through a six-year millage renewal expected to generate more than $507,000 in 2025.