New amnesty program offers relief to thousands of undocumented immigrants in Michigan

The federal government is officially accepting applications for a new program that shields some immigrant spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens from deportation.

The new “parole in place” program applies to undocumented immigrants who have been living in the country for at least a decade and grants them a work permit.

Jose Reyes from Battle Creek applied the moment the federal program launched earlier this week.

“There was no problem, everything is in perfect shape, and they didn’t ask my attorney for anything else other than what’s in the application,” Reyes told WKAR in Spanish.

The 32-year-old has been living undocumented in the U.S. since he was a teenager and is now married with three children.

As part of his application, Reyes is required to submit proof that he has lived in the U.S. for ten years, a clean criminal background and evidence of his marriage to his wife, Lilia.

Reyes says without legal status he worries about making ends meet because he does not qualify for certain work benefits like paid time off and overtime.

"I feel very excited, but at the same time, it's also a bit complicated because now it's a matter of waiting,” he said.

In June, President Joe Biden announced the Keeping Families Together initiative through executive action. Even though the program is currently open for applications, some immigration advocates are concerned that it might face legal challenges like those encountered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, which is currently under review by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“If you’re eligible, it’s important to move quickly and get this benefit,” said Brett Thompson, a Washtenaw County immigration attorney. “Once you are granted ‘parole in place’ then you’re eligible to become a permanent resident, even if the program becomes cancelled.”

Before the program, undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. without legal status had to leave the country to apply for status and potentially face a ten-year bar.

“This program is intended to keep families together especially those who have been here for many years and in many cases decades, an average of 23 years, but are not able to adjust their status,” said Adonis Flores with Michigan United.

The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center estimates 10,000 undocumented immigrants in the state are eligible for parole with more than half a million eligible nationwide.

“It's really just a three-year recognition of the person’s presence in the U.S. and an employment authorization that’s valid for three years,” said Susan Reed, director of the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.

If parole is granted, an immigrant will be able to apply for a green card without having to leave the country. To be considered for the program, a person must be continuously present in the country for at least 10 years and be spouse or a stepchild of U.S. citizen as of June 17, 2024, and have a clean background check.