© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fact Check: Elissa Slotkin questions Rogers' stance on IVF

WKAR Public Media | By Amy Robinson
Published September 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT

Elissa Slotkin is targeting Mike Rogers, her opponent in the race for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat, with claims that his votes to limit abortion also affected other reproductive health services. Slotkin claims Rogers supported "laws that could eliminate IVF and birth control."

Politifact fact checkers say this statement is half true. Click here to read the entire article and see their sources.

WKAR is partnering with PolitiFact to fact-check claims in the Michigan U.S. Senate race between Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers. Send ideas for fact-checks to truthometer@politifact.com.
WKAR News
Amy Robinson
Amy Robinson leads a team of reporters and student interns in creating meaningful and thought-provoking multimedia news content for WKAR Public Media.
See stories by Amy Robinson
Support WKAR's commitment to delivering reliable local and national news, especially during this crucial election season, by contributing to our Fall Radio Drive today. Your donation helps maintain the high standards of journalism you find on our webpage and over the air. Donate now to ensure quality news coverage in mid-Michigan.
DONATE