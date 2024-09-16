Fact Check: Elissa Slotkin questions Rogers' stance on IVF

Elissa Slotkin is targeting Mike Rogers, her opponent in the race for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat, with claims that his votes to limit abortion also affected other reproductive health services. Slotkin claims Rogers supported "laws that could eliminate IVF and birth control."

Politifact fact checkers say this statement is half true. Click here to read the entire article and see their sources.

